Petal’s Flathau’s Fine Foods serving free lunches this week to Pine Belt first responders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal specialty food company served up tasty, free curbside lunches Wednesday to first responders in the Hattiesburg area.
Flathau’s Fine Foods gave out plates of red beans and rice and boxes of shortbread cookies called Peppermint Snaps to Hattiesburg firefighters, Hattiesburg Police officers and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
The meals were served drive-thru style at Hattiesburg’s Number One Fire Station.
Flathau’s also served lunch to first responders and city employees in Columbia on Tuesday.
“Everyday, they put themselves on the front lines to serve us, so we figured in a time when they need something, it’s our time as a community to come back and help them,” said Tyler Flathau of Flathau’s Fine Foods.
“Especially in this time, for us to be able to drive through and grab a quick bite to eat and keep going while on patrol and out protecting the city, it’s an amazing feat for (Flathau’s Fine Foods) to do and come out and think of us and take care of us like that,” said Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Thursday, the company will serve lunch to Petal first responders at the Petal Civic Center.
