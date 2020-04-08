Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be warm and humid with highs soaring into the upper 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.
A Cold Front will swing though the area on Thursday. This will give us another chance of scattered t-storms and much cooler temperatures! In fact, we could cool down in the low 70s for afternoon highs for Friday and this weekend.
Another storms system will swing though this weekend. This will bring us a good chance of T-Storms for Easter Sunday, some could be possibly strong too, so we’ll have to watch that closely.
Next Week will be better with highs in the mid 70s wit
