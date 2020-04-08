New executive order requires all workers in Hattiesburg to wear masks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued a new executive order Wednesday requiring everyone still at work for businesses in the city to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The order applies to all employees of essential and non-essential businesses still operating in the city through Gov. Tate Reeves shelter-in-place directive.
Reeves’ order required all non-essential businesses to stop all activities other than those necessary for minimum operations.
Barker’s new order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be enforced until April 30.
“This is all about preventing the worst-case scenario because we know what that looks like,” said Barker. “We can look at other parts of the country who are in the throes of this – the worst parts of this. We can prevent that from happening in Hattiesburg and our surrounding areas if we just take practical responsible steps to slow the spread. Wear a mask while out, only do what is essential and stay home.”
The order defines a mask as “any face covering; including, but not limited to, fabric masks, homemade linen or cloth masks, household dust masks, handkerchief, scarf, surgical mask or N95 masks.”
According to the order, all employees must wear a mask when working in an area shared by other employees or members of the public.
Employers are not required to purchase a certain type of face covering for employees.
The order will be enforced by the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department, and violators could be penalized.
You can read the full executive order here: