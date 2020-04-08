New executive order requires all workers in Hattiesburg to wear masks

By Chris Thies | April 8, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 7:51 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued a new executive order Wednesday requiring everyone still at work for businesses in the city to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order applies to all employees of essential and non-essential businesses still operating in the city through Gov. Tate Reeves shelter-in-place directive.

Reeves’ order required all non-essential businesses to stop all activities other than those necessary for minimum operations.

Barker’s new order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be enforced until April 30.

“This is all about preventing the worst-case scenario because we know what that looks like,” said Barker. “We can look at other parts of the country who are in the throes of this – the worst parts of this. We can prevent that from happening in Hattiesburg and our surrounding areas if we just take practical responsible steps to slow the spread. Wear a mask while out, only do what is essential and stay home.”

The order defines a mask as “any face covering; including, but not limited to, fabric masks, homemade linen or cloth masks, household dust masks, handkerchief, scarf, surgical mask or N95 masks.”

According to the order, all employees must wear a mask when working in an area shared by other employees or members of the public.

Employers are not required to purchase a certain type of face covering for employees.

The order will be enforced by the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department, and violators could be penalized.

COVID-19 Update | April 8, 2020

