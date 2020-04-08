New executive order requires all workers in Hattiesburg to wear masks

COVID-19 Update | April 8, 2020: Hey, Hattiesburg. Today's update looks at Mayor Barker's latest executive order - Executive Order 2020-4 - which addresses masks for employees at essential and nonessential businesses maintaining minimum operations. This executive order is in line with what was passed down by both the CDC and the State Health Department earlier in the week and continues to provide a safeguard for those performing essential tasks. It's very important that all we continue to only do what is essential, go home - and stay home. The order goes into effect on Friday, April 10 and will last until April 30, unless extended. It includes: ▪️All employees of essential businesses and all employees of nonessential businesses that are open to maintain minimal operations shall wear a mask when working in or moving about the same workspace as other employees or working in or moving about the same room as the public. ▪️For purposes of this executive order, “mask” shall be defined as any face covering; including, but not limited to, fabric masks, homemade linen or cloth masks, household dust masks, handkerchief, scarf, surgical mask or N95 masks. ▪️The above order does not obligate an employer to purchase a certain type of mask. ▪️The above rule shall not apply to “essential healthcare operations” as defined in Governor Reeves’ Executive Order 1463. These operations shall continue with protocols regarding personal protective equipment that adhere to CDC guidelines, medical best practices and institutional policy. ▪️Nothing in this order shall prevent a business from implementing a more restrictive policy in terms of masks or other measures to contain and prevent transmission of COVID-19. ▪️All social distancing requirements and limits on gatherings of more than 10 people from previous mayoral Executive Orders 2020-1, 2020-2 and 2020-3 – as well as Governor Reeves’ Executive Orders 1463 and 1466 – shall remain in effect. ▪️This executive order shall be enforced, including penalties for the violation thereof as authorized by statute, by the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Hattiesburg Fire Department, other local enforcement or another city department. For copies of this order and additional orders by Mayor Barker and Governor Reeves, visit hattiesburgms.com/coronavirus.