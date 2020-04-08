MSDH reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
MSDH reported 88 new cases on Wednesday and eight new deaths, bringing the state total to 2,003 cases and 67 deaths.
According to state health officials, a total of 137 confirmed cases have been reported in the Pine Belt with 59 in Forrest County, 19 in Lamar County, 15 in Jones County, 14 in both Perry and Marion counties, seven in Covington County, five in Wayne County and four in Jasper County.
In the Pine Belt, coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Perry, Forrest and Lamar counties.
The number of cases per county are:
- Adams – 25
- Alcorn - 6
- Amite - 7; 1 death
- Attala – 15
- Benton - 5
- Bolivar – 54; 2 deaths
- Calhoun - 13
- Carroll - 7
- Chickasaw – 17; 2 deaths
- Choctaw - 9; 1 death
- Claibourne - 3
- Clarke - 10; 1 death
- Clay – 11
- Coahoma – 32; 1 death
- Copiah – 19
- Covington - 7
- DeSoto – 144; 1 death
- Forrest – 59; 1 death
- Franklin – 5
- George – 5
- Greene - 1
- Grenada – 8
- Hancock – 32; 2 deaths
- Harrison – 88; 3 deaths
- Hinds – 178; 1 death
- Holmes – 27; 3 deaths
- Humphreys – 6; 1 death
- Itawamba – 5
- Jackson – 111; 5 deaths
- Jasper - 4
- Jefferson - 4
- Jones – 15
- Kemper - 11
- Lafayette – 26; 1 death
- Lamar – 19; 1 death
- Lauderdale - 84; 5 deaths
- Lawrence – 6
- Leake – 15
- Lee – 40; 2 deaths
- Leflore – 28; 4 deaths
- Lincoln – 26; 1 death
- Lowndes – 17
- Madison – 83; 2 deaths
- Marion – 14
- Marshall – 24; 1 death
- Monroe – 19; 1 death
- Montgomery – 12; 1 death
- Neshoba - 13
- Newton - 7
- Noxubee - 5
- Oktibbeha – 30; 1 death
- Panola – 19; 1 death
- Pearl River – 60; 3 deaths
- Perry – 14; 1 death
- Pike – 33; 1 death
- Pontotoc – 13; 1 death
- Prentiss - 10
- Quitman - 12
- Rankin – 79; 2 deaths
- Scott – 34
- Sharkey - 3
- Simpson – 6
- Smith – 15
- Stone - 4
- Sunflower – 27; 1 death
- Tallahatchie – 3
- Tate – 18
- Tippah – 37; 4 deaths
- Tishomingo - 1
- Tunica – 17; 1 death
- Union – 6
- Walthall – 15
- Warren - 9
- Washington – 41; 2 deaths
- Wayne - 5
- Webster – 13; 1 death
- Wilkinson – 33; 3 deaths
- Winston – 16
- Yalobusha - 11
- Yazoo – 38; 1 death
The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at Forrest General Hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center Health System, Clinics and South Central Emergency Department, all Community Health Centers in Mississippi and Fast Pace Urgent Care locations in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
