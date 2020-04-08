Laurel teen raises $6,000 to provide meals to healthcare workers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Fletcher Horne was inspired by the stories he saw on the news and that his father, Dr. W. Mark Horne, told him of healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 15-year-old Boy Scout decided to do something about it.
So with the help of his parents, he started a Go Fund Me. The goal: raise funds to provide healthcare workers meals during Easter weekend.
“It’s been really humbling to see how many people donate and how many people have shared it too,” Fletcher said .
He’ll also be helping local businesses in the process.
“We plan on doing many local restaurants, so we at the same time are helping local healthcare workers and encouraging them and at the same time helping local businesses that may not be getting a lot of business at the moment," Fletcher said.
The plan includes providing touch-free drop off to the workers.
