Lamar County shows appreciation for healthcare workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, the Lamar County Fire Department, and the Hattiesburg Police held a special parade this evening for healthcare workers at Merit Health Hospital.
Locals also came out with hand-made signs of kindness and love to show their appreciation as well. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says this was really the least they could do for these folks on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
“These people are on the frontline that’s in the hospitals, and they don’t get enough credit and enough recognition," Rigel said. “This is just our small way of saying thank you, we support you, we respect you, we admire you, and we’re praying for you. We put the word out to local first responders, and that’s all we had to do was make a couple phone calls, and you can see the response here. It’s just phenomenal."
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.