Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. warns about jury duty scam
The callers tell residents that they have missed jury duty and ask them to pay a fine. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By WDAM Staff | April 8, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 3:26 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning Wednesday about a phone scam targeting county residents.

The callers tell residents that they have missed jury duty and ask them to pay a fine via prepaid debit cards or debit cards such as Green Dot.

JCSD said this is a scam and you should hang up on the caller.

According to the department, one person almost fell victim to the scam and put $2,000 on a prepaid debit card before being advised by JCSD to not send the payment.

