Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. warns about jury duty scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning Wednesday about a phone scam targeting county residents.
The callers tell residents that they have missed jury duty and ask them to pay a fine via prepaid debit cards or debit cards such as Green Dot.
JCSD said this is a scam and you should hang up on the caller.
According to the department, one person almost fell victim to the scam and put $2,000 on a prepaid debit card before being advised by JCSD to not send the payment.
