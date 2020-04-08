House Speaker Philip Gunn addressed unemployed workers saying, ‘We want you to know that we hear your cries for help’

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Update on number of cases. - 177 new cases reported yesterday. - Total cases statewide now number 1519. - Unfortunately, we now have 59 deaths. - 38 long-term care facilities around the state report active cases. Plan for the $600 benefit under the CARES Act - We have received many questions from you regarding when the $600 federal unemployment benefit will be received. - MDES is not yet in a position to confirm the date these federal benefits will be distributed. - The federal government just issued regulatory guidance in the last few days. So, it is going to take MDES time to review these guidelines and make sure they follow them as mandated by the federal government. - In practical terms, this means that the lawyers have to study and understand the federal guidelines, they then have to give the department guidance on how to implement the federal guidelines, and then MDES has to give the IT personnel time to figure out how to program the computer system to implement the federal benefit. - Obviously, they do not know how long this will take, so they cannot make a projection as to when the benefits will be forthcoming. - MDES’ plan is to first process the $600 benefit to those who definitely qualify for state unemployment benefits, because the federal government issued guidance on the implementation of this portion of the CARES Act first. - Then, secondly, they plan to process the claims for those who do not qualify for the state benefit, but who may qualify for the federal benefit. Today’s update provides a COMPREHENSIVE OVERVIEW OF MISSISSIPPI UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION, including: - Requirements needed to be met in order to receive unemployment benefits. - Who is an employee? - Total unemployment versus part total unemployment - Monetary eligibility and other eligibility requirements - Disqualification and exclusions - A CARES Act Unemployment Summary You can find the full update here: philipgunn.org/covid-19-april-7-update/ Call if you need help - If you need any help at all, please call us at 601-359-3300 or email your questions to covid19questions@house.ms.gov.