Hattiesburg housing coordinator dies from COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An employee of the City of Hattiesburg died due to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
The city announced the death of Kévin Jordan, the housing coordinator in Urban Development. Jordan was 58 years old.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker released the following statement:
“Kévin Jordan believed in going the extra mile to help people, and many in our city benefited from his compassion, work ethic and high standard of excellence. He treated his coworkers as family, and tonight, that family grieves for someone who cared deeply for all of us.”
Jordan worked for the city for 13 years.
“He was beloved by all coworkers. Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family and all who were a part of his life,” read a statement on the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.