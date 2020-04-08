Hattiesburg, FGH encourage city to show red for hope during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General and the City of Hattiesburg are encouraging the community to come together and put out red ribbons as a symbol of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red ribbons have been showing up in places all around Forrest County as a symbol of hope, faith and determination to show that the nation can get through the crisis together.
“From red ribbon leftovers from the Christmas season to the red shirt in your closet, all can be repurposed for this initiative,” said Beth Bunch, Media Coordinator for Marketing and Communications for Forrest General Hospital.
FGH is also asking the public to share photos of the creative ways families, friends and businesses are showing red in support of the effort.
In the coming days, more information will be available about the upcoming “Paint the City Red” day for Hattiesburg in coordination with city officials.
“Let’s unite and show a symbol of hope to our health care teams, first responders and others as we stay home and stay stronger together,” said Bunch.
