Food pantries stepping up to help during virus crisis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With thousands of Mississippians filing for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations like food pantries are having to step up even more.
The faith-based Edwards Street Fellowship Center food pantry said the week of March 16 was really when the panic that comes with COVID-19 hit the pantry.
“We gave out over 1,100 grocery bags of food that week. Which in an average week, depending on how just how busy it is, it could be anywhere from 500 to 700 bags of food,” said Edwards Street Fellowship Center Executive Director Ann McCullen.
McCullen said in the month of March, they had 175 new families sign up for food pantry services.
“Things have changed. The number one thing we’re hearing is job loss, and then the second biggest thing that we’re hearing is that people have had their hours reduced, sometimes drastically,” said McCullen.
When it comes to getting supplies for the pantry in bulk, McCullen said the center is actually under the same restrictions as the public.
“The same restrictions that have been placed for families and customers in grocery stores and wholesale clubs and things like that apply to us as well,” said McCullen.
Despite this, McCullen said they have new supply chains, restaurants are donating food and they are working with other nonprofits to fill any gaps. She said the Edwards Street Fellowship Center is in good shape and ready to tackle this pandemic until it’s over.
“The fear and the anxiety are real, and some people cope with that by making jokes. Some people are crying. Some people are angry. So, we are just trying to show love and lots of compassion to everybody who walks through the door,” McCullen said.
The center is also following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for employees and those who come to the center as it relates to COVID-19.
For more information and to see the full services provided, visit www.EdwardsStreetFellowship.org.
