City of New Orleans to house homeless in hotels for one month amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -198 of New Orleans’ of homeless population have been transported to Hilton Garden Inn.
They have been there for two weeks, says Ellen M. Lee, Director, of the New Orleans Office of Community & Economic Development The city is transporting others to a motel in New Orleans East to better manage population
Representatives from the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana held a news conference Tuesday morning on the ongoing effort to house a portion of the city’s homeless population in response to the rodent infestation that compromised one of the encampments two weeks ago.
Stacy Koch with the state’s Office of Community Development says they are moving some to a motel because they can better connect with people in smaller groups
Koch says they have been able to get some people jobs and they are working to get people some form of health care.
The state says they plan on being reimbursed by FEMA for the hotel expenses.
The state is moving people by RTA buses. There are 10 people in each bus, including the driver.
