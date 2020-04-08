C Spire adds extra data, WiFi hotspots due to COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Mississippians are having to do their work from home, and, of course, that almost always requires internet.
Well, one Mississippi-based company is here to help. C Spire Wireless has seen an enormous surge in data usage now that people and students are working from home, but they are offering a range of services to help.
“We’re a Mississippi-based company. Most of our employees live and work and play here. We know the state very well. We know that there’s lots of rural areas that don’t have a lot of internet choices, and we know that there are a lot of folks that rely on their smartphones to get internet access,” said C Spire Spokesperson Dave Miller.
C Spire has added extra data, additional curb-side pickup locations, and they are also doing something special for students: free WiFi at certain locations.
“In many parts of the state, the learning is still continuing, only it’s distance learning through the internet," Miller said. “So, an internet connection is really important and even just as important as a WiFi connection.”
There are nearly 20 sites now, with one in the Pine Belt at the C Spire location just off Highway 98 in Hattiesburg.
“We’ve been able to designate certain areas of the parking lot where you can actually drive up during the normal business hours, connect, free of charge, to the WiFi and be able to do whatever you need to do online,” said Miller.
He also says they have been modifying their network throughout this whole process.
“One of the things that customers really need to know about is that, they need simple, easy access to get what they need done quickly, and that’s really what our goal is,” Miller said.
For more information on these services C Spire is providing during this time, be sure to visit their website, www.cspirecares.com.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.