Barker says city ‘heartbroken’ over death of employee from COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flags at all city buildings in Hattiesburg are flying at half-staff to honor a longtime city employee who died from COVID-19 Tuesday.
City leaders say Kévin Jordan, 58, was the housing coordinator in the urban development department.
He worked for the city for 13 years.
Jordan also worked for many years at WDAM-TV.
“When we hear from clients who are receiving help with housing, [Jordan] was always the one they would praise who went the extra mile and checked on them, and I think it’s just an incredible loss for city hall and for the community,” said Mayor Toby Barker.
“You see these stories [of coronavirus deaths] from around the country and you hear these stories from around the state, but now, it’s at our front door and I hope that people will take this to heart that this can and will affect anyone and everyone and we’re just heartbroken as a city and we will mourn Kevin for a long time,” Barker added.
Flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday.
