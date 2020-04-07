Senior care service providing essential need home delivery

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal senior care center is helping those most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern Grace Senior Home Care is doing what it can to help those in need during this public health crisis.
“In a time like this, the only thing you have is community. Ours has stood by us through different things. We are enjoying the opportunity to give back to them,” said Southern Grace Senior Home Care Executive Director Shawn Elkins.
His team is going above and beyond for not only their clients, but others who need assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are at a lot of risk leaving their homes, so we are taking that risk away for them,” said Elkins.
Southern Grace is doing that by offering an essential need delivery service.
“Food, groceries, medication, health care supplies, things like that,” Elkins said.
Elkins said he saw the need in the community and Southern Grace stepped up to help.
“Our clients were calling. Some were canceling their services because they didn’t want anyone in their homes, but that left them without food and medication. We started doing it for them, but after talking with some of the associations we belong to, we found it was more of a widespread problem, and so we wanted to help in the best way we could,” said Elkins.
So far, Southern Grace has served more than 1,000 community members through this delivery service.
If you are in need of this service, you can reach out to Southern Grace Senior Home Care by calling 601-602-5411.
