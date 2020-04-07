President Trump approves Miss. disaster declaration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - President Trump approved Mississippi’s Major Disaster Declaration on Sunday.
This request covers all counties affected by COVID-19. So far, 142 entities within the state have applied for public assistance.
During a presidential disaster declaration, public assistance programs can help provide federal grants to local and state governments, as well as certain non-profit organizations.
Individual Assistance is still under review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA may provide assistance for, but not limited to emergency medical care, medical sheltering and the control of immediate threats to public health and safety.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.