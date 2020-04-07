Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Scattered thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon so a raincoat will be a must have. Highs will top out into the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be our hottest day as highs soar into the upper 80s with a lot of humidity. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
A cold front will swing through the area on Thursday. This will give us another chance of scattered t-storms and much cooler temperatures! In fact, we could cool down in the upper 60s to low 70s for afternoon highs for Friday and this weekend.
Another storms system will swing though this weekend, bring us another chance of scattered t-storms for Easter.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.