Miss. health centers to receive $17 million in COVID-19 support

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Healthcare centers across the Magnolia State will be receiving $17.25 million in support from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Tuesday the 19 health centers that will be receiving the funds to help provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CARES Act was enacted on March 27 and provides $1.32 billion in supplemental funding for community health centers in the U.S.
“Mississippi community health centers are on the front lines of testing and treating patients for COVID-19," Hyde-Smith said in a news release. "As this disease affects more Mississippians, the pressure on these centers will only increase. These grants represent an initial distribution of federal funding to support their work in these challenging times.”
The funding, approved by the Health Resources and Services Administration, is aimed at helping to improve access to healthcare services for the people uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable.
HRSA awarded the following health center grants to Mississippi:
- Family Health Care Clinic, Inc., Pearl – $1,854,410
- Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association, Inc., Jackson – $1,794,665
- Coastal Family Health Center, Inc., Biloxi – $1,445,165
- Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., Hattiesburg – $1,311,050
- Family Health Center, Inc., Laurel – $864,335
- G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, Inc., Canton – $844,985
- Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc., Clarksdale – $828,710
- North Mississippi Primary Health Center, Inc., Ashland – $815,675
- Delta Health Center, Inc., Mound Bayou – $806,270
- Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center, Inc., Fayette – $751,265
- Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Inc., Meridian – $743,795
- Northeast Mississippi Health Clinic, Inc., Byhalia – $779,485
- East Central Mississippi Health Care, Inc., Sebastopol – $695,600
- Access Family Health Services, Inc., Smithville – $672,695
- Dr. Arenia C. Mallory Community Health Center, Inc., Lexington – $656,885
- Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., Jackson – $628,445
- Mantachie Rural Health Care Inc., Mantachie – $594,320
- Amite County Medical Services, Inc., Liberty – $588,440
- Claiborne County Family Health Center, Port Gibson – $ 583,145
The total amount of funds adds up to $17,259,320.
These Mississippi health centers also received an additional $1.43 million provided by HRSA on March 24 from a COVID-19 emergency supplemental appropriations bill.
The CARES Act and earlier COVID-19 legislation also provides support for community health centers to expand access to telemedicine services.
