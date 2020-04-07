Logan’s Roadhouse fires all employees, closes restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT/WAVE) - Restaurant chain Logan's Roadhouse has fired all its employees.
The parent company is also temporarily closing all 261 of its restaurants. It calls the COVID-19 pandemic "unprecedented".
According to Restaurant Business Online, owners say it's possible the restaurants won't reopen.
There are eight Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Kentucky. Two locations are located in Louisville, two in Lexington, one each in Richmond, Frankfort and Bowling Green. A Logan’s location in Clarksville, Ind. is among the stores shuttered.
