Liquor sales soar as people stay at home

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Business is booming for liquor stores across the country as alcoholic beverage sales have soared during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s according to a recent Nielsen analytics study which found retail sales of alcohol were up across the board.
Here in the Pine Belt, liquor stores are reporting heavier than normal sales since Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place order was given last week.
At Patriot Spirits Wine and Liquor in Petal, Manager Susan Leonard said they are doing a lot more business than usual.
“We’ve been limited to how many cases we can order, so that kind of got us, too, and of course we’re behind right now. The truck is coming in, and all we’re doing right now is trying to keep it on the shelf, because people are buying more quantity,” Leonard said. “If they’re going to be sheltering at home, they don’t want to run out.”
The employees at Patriot Spirits are following guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping the store sanitized and making sure customers follow social distancing.
