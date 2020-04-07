Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes. In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Samford has hired veteran high school coach Bucky McMillan to lead its men's basketball program. Athletic director Martin Newton announced McMillan’s hiring on Monday, saying he “quickly became the obvious choice” to replace Scott Padgett. McMillan led Mountain Brook High School in suburban Birmingham the past 12 seasons, winning his fifth state title in 2019. He took the program to the finals seven times. in the state’s highest classification.McMillan won 333 games, averaging nearly 28 wins per season.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The decision to take over the Texas women's basketball program was profoundly personal for Vic Schaefer. He's leaving a Mississippi State program that's considered a national title contender next season. The 59-year-old Texas native returns to the city where he was born, went to college and launched his coaching career. Schaefer said Monday he plans to have the Longhorns competing for the national championship. Texas hasn't won the national title since 1986 under Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt.