4 dead including suspect, 1 hurt in Tenn. truck stop stabbing

4 dead, including suspect, in Tenn. truck stop stabbing
April 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 11:37 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) — Four people are dead after a stabbing and an officer-involved shooting at a Knox County truck stop.

Four women were stabbed at a Pilot just before 7 a.m., WVLT reported.

Four women were stabbed Tuesday morning at a truck stop in east Tennessee, authorities said. Three victims and a male suspect have died. (Source: WVLT/Gray News)

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to the hospital, and their condition remained unknown.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a male suspect was shot and killed by an officer after allegedly refusing to drop a knife he was holding.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no officers were hurt in the incident.

