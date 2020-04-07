Churches prepare for Easter Sunday in midst of COVID-19 crisis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak, churches in the Pine Belt have had to improvise to hold church services while maintaining social distancing. Man have turned to online services.
Brett Golson, dean of the Coopers School of Missions and Ministries at William Carey University, explains what his church is doing for Easter Sunday.
“Sunday morning, we are going to try and get all of our church members together on the video conference call and just share and encourage and pray for one another," Golson said. "It’s amazing that we have the technology to do that. I’m reminded of the Apostle Paul when he says, ‘How he longed to be with them and he would hurry and try to be with them.’ We have the technology to be with our congregation and the people that we care about. ”
Bunker Hill Baptist Church Associate Pastor and Youth Minister Will Jordan said his church is also bringing Easter to families in the community after the online church service.
“We are doing something unique for the children,” Jordan said. "We are doing an Easter egg hunt at different houses and what I mean is, we are asking people to to print out pictures of eggs, colored pictures of eggs. Put it on their mail box, put it on a tree or on their house, windows and doors and we’re asking parents from noon until 8 p.m. to drive by and count the number of eggs you see at different peoples residence and then turn that in. "
Although people will be practicing social distancing this Easter Sunday, they will unite through their faith
“When Jesus had died on the cross, he was buried and the believers didn’t know what to do and they were quarantined from their savior at that time,” Jordan added. “They were without not knowing what the future was going to hold, but Sunday came. Sunday’s going to come, there’s going to be hope, there’s going to be day. But we have to stay together in the virtual ways that we can, stay connected and just continue to cling onto that hope we know that’s coming.”
