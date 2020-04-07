CDC guidelines for making, wearing cloth masks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health have recommended that people wear cloth masks or face coverings in public areas to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The masks should be worn in areas where social distancing is difficult, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
The cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home, but N95 masks should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers due to a critically low supply.
The CDC provides guidelines for how to make and wear the cloth face masks and coverings on its website.
To make a sewn face covering, you will need the following materials:
- Two 10 inch by 6 inch rectangles of cotton fabric
- Two 6 inch pieces of elastic (or rubber bands, string, cloth strips or hair ties)
- Needle and thread (or a bobby pin)
- Scissors
- Sewing machine
You can also make a quick cloth face covering that does not require sewing. For this, you will need a T-shirt and scissors.
Another method for making a cloth face covering without sewing requires the following materials:
- Bandana (or square cotton cloth approximately 20 inches by 20 inches)
- Coffee filter
- Rubber bands (or hair ties)
- Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)
For wearing, the cloth face covering should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
When removing the face covering, make sure you are careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands immediately after removing.
Keep in mind that cloth face coverings should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use. A washing machine can be used to properly clean the coverings.
The CDC says cloth face coverings should not be used with children under the age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Though the CDC says cloth face coverings can help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is by staying home and practicing social distancing.
