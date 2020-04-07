Backpack Buddies of Poplarville continues serving meals to kids

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Carol Williams and a group of volunteers spend time each week providing food for Poplarville School District children in need.
“Our mission is to feed the children in the Poplarville School District who have little or no food over the weekends," Williams said.
The program, known as Backpack Buddies of Poplarville, is anonymous. The volunteers only know how many bags of food are needed in a given week.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, the need became tougher to fill.
“It was just kind of a no-brainer that when this happened it was not like we were going to discontinue this," Williams said. “We just gotta figure how are we going to keep it up."
Backpack Buddies’ normal suppliers weren’t able to get them what they needed, but a Poplarville store stepped up to help.
“We contacted one of our local stores here in town, Greer’s CashSaver, and they are able to order for us," Williams said.
With schools closed, Backpack Buddies had to get the food to these children a different way.
“The person drives by, picks it up out their door window, keeps all of us much less exposed and still serving the mission," Williams said.
Williams said it takes nearly $22,000 a year to run the nonprofit, and that comes almost entirely from community donations.
Even during these uncertain times, Williams wants those students to know they are still cared for.
“I hope that they realize that we didn’t forget about them," Williams said. “That no matter what happens, whether it’s during school or whatever, that they are always foremost on our minds."
