Reeves: Camp Shelby preparing to house 200 hospital beds

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby could soon be used in the fight against COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that medical resources in Mississippi could be spread thin in the coming weeks.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Reeves said the state is “close to peak resource use.” Reeves said that peak is projected to be reached on April 18.
One of the most immediate worries, according to Reeves, is coronavirus patients could soon fill up the state’s reserve of hospital beds.
Reeves said Camp Shelby is being outfitted to house 200 beds. He said the plan is to have the beds ready before they are needed.
The governor said state officials are also working to set up a site with an additional 200 beds in North Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday that 1,738 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported statewide. Fifty-one Mississippians have died from complications related to the virus.
To date, more than 20,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi.
