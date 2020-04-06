Pleasant Monday with storms moving in Tuesday

We started off your Monday with a few clouds and temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out into the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with lows in the mid-60s.Scattered thunderstorms will move into the area Tuesday, so you’ll need your raincoat. Highs will top out into the low 80s. Wednesday will be our hottest day of the week as highs soar into the upper 80s with a lot of humidity. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. A cold front will swing through the area on Thursday. This will give us another chance for scattered thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures! In fact, we could cool down into the low 70s for afternoon highs for Friday and this weekend. Another storm system will swing though this weekend, bringing us another chance for scattered thunderstorms.