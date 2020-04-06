Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services launching emotional support line

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Grove launched it’s free, emotional support line for the Hattiesburg community on Monday.
Pine grove officials say this line is to help with COVID-19 related stress.
The line is for adults ages 18+ and it is staffed by Pine Grove professionals.
The support line is operational Monday - Friday from 7 AM - 9 PM. The support line’s phone number is 601-337-2215.
Pine Grove officials encourage the Hattiesburg community to call the line if you are experiencing any source of stress due to life changes related to the pandemic.
Pine Grove officials say the goal of this line is to listen, provide tools, resources, and self-care strategies for the community.
