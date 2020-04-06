Petal restaurant worker tests positive for COVID-19

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A worker at Popeyes in Petal has tested positive for COVID-19.
That's according to a store representative who said all workers who came into contact with the individual were told to stay home for 14 days with pay.
The representative went on to say the store will reopen on Tuesday with staff brought in from another location.
We were also told the Petal store has been thoroughly cleaned, and all food that was previously there has been removed and the store restocked.
