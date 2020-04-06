‘Live from a Safe Distance’ is providing a way for local artists to make money

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local cause is using Facebook Live in order to allow musicians the opportunity to make money, calling it “Live from a Safe Distance.”
Bands use money apps like Venmo and CashApp during the “Live from a Safe Distance” to take donations and tips.
Stephen Scott, a local Hattiesburg musician, and David Gustafson, editor and publisher of Signature Magazine and the PineBelt News, joined forces to make Live from a Safe Distance possible shortly after many local business closed due to the coronavirus.
“We were kind of thinking, what’s a good way to do this safely, in a space that’s responsible and that’s closed to the public," said Scott. "So that we can ensure that these are closed performances, people have reasonable distance and we can give people a show with better quality than we could do with our cell phones in our living room. We will Hopefully raise some money and make some tips with a broader audience for the performers who rely on gigs and music to pay the bills.”
Also teaming up with the cause is Visit Hattiesburg and Downtown Hattiesburg Association. David Gustafson says,
“Visit Hattiesburg and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association jumped on pretty early and said what can we do to help. We want to be able to help spread the word of what you guys are doing. We’ve been also sharing Live from a Safe Distance videos directly to their page,” said Gustafson.
“Live from a Safe Distance” is allowing musicians to continue to work and provide for their families.
“If we as a society do not figure out a way to hang on to the arts during this time, it’s going to be a world that a lot of people aren’t going to find much joy in," said Gustafson. "So, anything we can do on a very small scale, not only helps the artist but keep spirits up.”
Around $5,000 in tips have been donated to the local bands that have participated in “Live from a Safe Distance.”
If you know anyone that may be interested in performing in the “Live from a Safe Distance” or you want to go back and watch bands that performed, you can click here.
