Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana officials report 68 more coronavirus-linked deaths
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana health officials are reporting 68 more coronavirus-linked deaths, marking the state's biggest jump in reported deaths since the outbreak began. The Louisiana Department of Health reported the figures on its website Sunday. The number of infections reported to the state also increased by 514 from 12,496 to 13,010. Before Sunday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day was 60. The numbers represent when the tests were reported to the state, not necessarily when the infections or deaths occurred.
AP-FBN-OBIT-TOM-DEMPSEY
Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies at 73
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died at 73 from what his family described as complications from the new coronavirus. Dempsey was known for being the first to hit a field goal from 63 yards and for succeeding in pro sports despite being born without toes on the right foot with which he kicked. The 63-yard field goal stood as the longest in NFL history for 43 years until 2013. Dempsey kicked 11 seasons in the NFL with New Orleans, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo. He had been diagnosed with dementia and was living in a New Orleans nursing home that was hard hit by the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas troopers begin screening travelers from Louisiana
ORANGE, Texas (AP) — Texas state troopers are now screening travelers coming into the state from Louisiana in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbot. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie told KDFM-TV that troopers began stopping vehicles on Interstate 10 near Orange in southeast Texas and requiring travelers to complete a travel form called for in Abbot's order. The screening comes as state health officials on Sunday reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 COVID-19 deaths in Texas. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUSKEGEE-MISTRUST
Amid coronavirus pandemic, black mistrust of medicine looms
NEW YORK (AP) — Roughly 40 million African Americans are deciding minute by minute whether to put their faith in the government and in the medical field during the coronavirus pandemic. Historic failures in government response to disasters and emergencies, medical abuse, neglect and exploitation have jaded generations of black people into a distrust of public institutions. Some might call it the “Tuskegee effect," referring to the U.S. government’s once-secret syphilis study of black men in Alabama that one study shows later reduced their life expectancy due to distrust of medical science. How well the government and medical community respond to the current crisis will be especially crucial for outcomes among black Americans, civil rights advocates and medical experts say.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VEGAS WEDDINGS
Hold the rice: Couples scramble to reschedule Vegas weddings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One couple canceled a trip from Louisiana to Las Vegas to get married after President Donald Trump banned domestic travel for military members due to the coronavirus outbreak. Another pair, who live in Nevada, changed plans at the last minute after watching Las Vegas Strip businesses start to shut down. Exact numbers aren’t known, but the Las Vegas Sun reports the outbreak has brought weddings to a virtual halt in a city that casts itself as a top destination for tying the knot. After Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the shutdown of all nonessential businesses in mid-March, the Clark County marriage license bureau closed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-APPALACHIAN TRAIL HIKERS
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — Hikers on the Appalachian Trail face difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens: postpone a dream or ignore warnings and keep hiking. Alexandra Eagle and Jonathan Hall planned for a year before setting out March 9 to hike the 2,190-mile trail for their honeymoon. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe but considered themselves lucky to be trading Brooklyn for a tent on the trail. But the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has urged hikers to leave the trail. For Eagle and Hall, their difficult decision to end their hike came down to the small chance they might catch the virus, something Eagle said she couldn’t live with.
SHRIMP DONATION
Louisiana Shrimp Association donates shrimp to food pantry
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A food pantry in New Orleans has received nearly 2,500 pounds of shrimp to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation to Second Harvest Food Bank was announced Friday by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. The donation was given by Ronnie Anderson and David and Kim Chauvin, owners of Bluewater Shrimp Company based in Dulac, Louisiana. According to a news release, Second Harvest will divide the shrimp to offer families a few pounds each.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ONE-GOOD-THING-SIDEWALK-ART
Sidewalk notes bring smiles to hospital staff during virus
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In recent days, workers at New Orleans’ Ochsner Medical Center who take the familiar stroll from the parking lot to the main entrance have been greeted with expressions of gratitude from an unnamed artist, sketched out in chalk on the sidewalk. The hospital workers have been under strain. The region has been hard hit by the coronavirus, so much so that the state’s governor says it might run out of breathing machines by the weekend and hospital beds next week. The anonymous messages have been a balm. Says one lab technician: They “give us hope.”