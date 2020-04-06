JCSD: Wanted man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ spotted

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a wanted felon who should be considered armed and dangerous.
The department said Henry David Jernigan, who is wanted on multiple charges, was spotted Monday afternoon beside a disabled vehicle in the 200 block of Eastview Drive before running into the woods.
Deputies searched the woods bordering Eastview Drive, Wisteria Trail, Highway 11 and Interstate 59, but his whereabouts are not known at this time.
Jernigan drove away from Jones County deputies at a traffic checkpoint overnight on March 12 and ran into the woods on Old Highway 84, according to JCSD. He was wanted for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Jernigan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with knowledge of Jernigan’s whereabouts should call 911 or 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
