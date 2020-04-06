Hosemann launches COVID-19 education initiative for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s office announced a new education initiative that teachers can choose to include in enrichment packets sent home to students.
The initiative, “Healthy at Home: K-12 Students’ Perspective on COVID-19,” consists of assignments that challenge students to thing about how the COVID-19 crisis impacts their communities and share ideas about how lawmakers can address it.
According to Hosemann’s office, the program includes grade-appropriate assignments such as:
- A Think, Draw, Write! activity challenging pre-K through 3rd Grade students to imagine they are visiting the Mississippi Capitol and share ideas on how to keep families healthy with their lawmaker.
- Writing prompts for 4th through 6th Grade students to explain how they are staying connected to their teachers and school, and/or describe a goal they have set for themselves while learning at home, among others.
- Essay prompts for 7th through 12 Grade students discussing how the COVID-19 crisis is changing their community, or how better access to technology could connect people who are asked to engage in social distancing, among others.
Teachers and administrators across the state collaborated to help create the assignments.
With a parent’s or guardian’s permission, the Hosemann’s office will share submissions on social media and with state Senators.
The assignments can be returned to a teacher for submissions to Hosemann’s office or student or parent can submit it directly. Submissions can be mailed to P.O. Box 1018, Jackson, MS, 39215, or a photo of the completed assignment may be sent to ltgov@senate.ms.gov.
For more information, or to download the assignments and permission slip, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.