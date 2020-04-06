Doctor gives guidelines for proper use of personal protective equipment

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether it’s a mask or gloves, many people are wearing some sort of protective equipment in public due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear masks when going out in public or in places where social distancing is more difficult.
But without following some guidelines, the virus can still spread even with masks.
Dr. W. Mark Horne at South Central Regional Medical Center has some tips for proper use of PPE.
“You want to cover your nose and make sure it’s on securely and mess with the mask as little as possible," Horne said. “Don’t touch surfaces and then the mask. If you touch surfaces and then the mask you can transfer the virus from that surface to the mask.”
Horne said you should then clean the mask to rid it of any coronavirus droplets.
The public should also be using a different mask than the medical community.
“I would encourage you to get a fabric mask," Horne said. “Those disposable masks we desperately need in healthcare."
Manufactured or N95 masks should be reserved for medical personnel, according to the MSDH.
As for gloves, Horne said they aren’t necessary, but if you choose to wear them there are some things you should know.
“You need to understand that as soon as you touch something your [gloved] hand is contaminated," Horne said. “So, if you touch your grocery cart you, touch the checkout counter and then you touch your face, you’ve just contaminated your face because your glove has touched something else.”
If you do wear gloves, they also need to be disposed of properly. Put them in the trash, not on the ground.
But there is one way to stay safe that is the most effective of all.
“Stay home, if you’re at home in your home environment, you don’t need to wear the mask," Horne said.
