1,738 COVID-19 cases reported statewide; 110 are in the Pine Belt

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now more than 1,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
MSDH reported 100 new cases on Monday and eight new deaths, bringing the state total to 1,738 cases and 51 deaths.
According to state health officials, a total of 110 confirmed cases have been reported in the Pine Belt with 46 in Forrest County, 15 in Lamar County, 14 in Perry County, 13 in Jones County, eight in Marion County, six in Covington County, five in Wayne County and three in Jasper County.
In the Pine Belt, two coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. State health officials reported on March 28 that a person with coronavirus died in Perry County. Forrest General Hospital reported April 1 that a patient with coronavirus died.
The number of cases per county are:
- Adams – 19; 1 death
- Alcorn - 6
- Amite - 6; 1 death
- Attala – 15
- Benton - 5
- Bolivar – 51; 2 deaths
- Calhoun - 9
- Carroll - 6
- Chickasaw – 15; 2 deaths
- Choctaw - 8; 1 death
- Claibourne - 1
- Clarke - 8
- Clay – 9
- Coahoma – 29; 1 death
- Copiah – 16
- Covington - 6
- DeSoto – 136; 1 death
- Forrest – 46; 1 death
- Franklin – 5
- George – 5
- Greene - 1
- Grenada – 7
- Hancock – 30; 1 death
- Harrison – 79; 3 deaths
- Hinds – 158
- Holmes – 23; 2 deaths
- Humphreys – 4; 1 death
- Itawamba – 4
- Jackson – 98; 5 deaths
- Jasper - 3
- Jefferson - 3
- Jones – 13
- Kemper -6
- Lafayette – 22; 1 death
- Lamar – 15
- Lauderdale - 70; 2 deaths
- Lawrence – 5
- Leake – 11
- Lee – 30; 2 deaths
- Leflore – 23; 4 deaths
- Lincoln – 18
- Lowndes – 15
- Madison – 74; 2 deaths
- Marion – 8
- Marshall – 23; 1 death
- Monroe – 16; 1 death
- Montgomery – 11; 1 death
- Neshoba - 11
- Newton - 7
- Noxubee - 5
- Oktibbeha – 27
- Panola – 17; 1 death
- Pearl River – 52; 2 deaths
- Perry – 14; 1 death
- Pike – 28
- Pontotoc – 12; 1 death
- Prentiss - 10
- Quitman - 7
- Rankin – 74; 1 death
- Scott – 23
- Sharkey - 3
- Simpson – 6
- Smith – 11
- Stone - 1
- Sunflower – 19; 1 death
- Tallahatchie – 3
- Tate – 16
- Tippah – 36; 3 deaths
- Tishomingo - 1
- Tunica – 18; 1 death
- Union – 6
- Walthall – 12
- Warren - 5
- Washington – 38
- Wayne - 5
- Webster – 12; 1 death
- Wilkinson – 30; 3 deaths
- Winston – 15
- Yalobusha - 11
- Yazoo – 32; 1 death
The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at Forrest General Hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center Health System, Clinics and South Central Emergency Department, all Community Health Centers in Mississippi and Fast Pace Urgent Care locations in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
