Missy Bilderback stays put at Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Just 16 days after accepting her first head coaching job at the Division I level, Missy Bilderback decided to stay in Ellisville a little while longer.
Jones College announced on Friday Bilderback’s plan to remain the women’s basketball coach. She had accepted the same position at Northwestern State University on March 18.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that NSU granted me and also the amazing people, players, and administration there,” said Bilderback in a press release by Jones College. “But this situation, a national pandemic, has put a lot in perspective, and the circumstances are much different than when our family made a decision to accept the job. With the uncertainty moving forward, I feel it’s best for my family to step away from the opportunity at NSU and stay at Jones College.”
Bilderback has compiled a 127-20 record in five seasons with the Lady Bobcats, including four Region 23 titles, three MACJC titles, and the school’s first four trips to the NJCAA National Tournament. Jones finished the 2020 season at 24-4, ranked No. 10 in the final NJCAA poll and was preparing for the NJCAA Championships before the event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
