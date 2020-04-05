Local coaches adapt as Coronavirus interferes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt pines for some form of baseball as we enter week three without sports. Yet, time seems like a figment of imagination at this point.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association is following the lead of Governor Tate Reeves who closed all schools until at least April 17 as the threat of the Coronavirus continues to breathe down on the state. Of course, no school means no athletics.
If high school baseball should return at the end of April or beginning of May, it will have been at least six weeks since the season was suspended on March 19.
“It’s really starting over again,” said Sumrall head coach Larry Knight. “Getting back out and try to quickly get ready to play, it wouldn’t be easy.”
If high school seniors are robbed of their final seasons – which looks more and more like a possibility as the days continue to crawl – it also strips them of the chance to showcase their skills to college coaches.
It makes recruiting more of a challenge as well for next-level coaches who have to now rely on “word of mouth” and individual workouts, in some cases. Not to mention, the NCAA’s ruling to grant spring athletes and extra year of eligibility closes the window of opportunity for some graduating high schoolers.
“Last year, several of [the seniors] got seen in the playoffs or even further down at the state championship and did well and that kind of sealed the deal for ‘em,” Knight said. "It makes it tougher because you’re pretty much having to go to a tryout that one day and really shine. And that’s not always going to happen.”
"We're really leaning hard on some of our initial observations and leaning hard on some of our contacts around because what we found is that a lot of coaches are staying in touch with one another, getting on the phone and talking about different players,” said Jones College head baseball coach Chris Kirtland. “There's a lot of great high school coaches and travel ball coaches that are really working hard for their guys who may have not had as long of an opportunity to get seen and get the exposure that they may have deserved. In a general sense, it's been refreshing to see so many people get together and work as best they can considering the circumstances."
The National Junior College Athletic Association cancelled all spring sports on March 16. Kirtland’s guys have been working out at home, hoping baseball returns in the summer.
Summer League baseball typically takes place in June and July. Over the years, Jones College has sent players to leagues in milder summer climates like California, the Carolinas and even Alaska.
“I think the demand for summer baseball, if in fact everybody’s allowed to play, is going to be higher than it ever has been,” Kirtland said.
Kirtland admits with the Coronavirus pandemic fresh in everybody’s minds, so is a family’s potential fear of sending their son to far-off lands.
Local opportunities, like the Cotton States League in New Albany, may prove to be better alternatives.
Gulfport assistant coach Colton Caver is on a mission to start a summer league for South Mississippi, with plans to play games in and around Hattiesburg.
Caver said 70 local junior college players have already showed interest. He hopes to put together a league of 120 players divided into six teams with a 20-22 game schedule.
"The reason I chose Hattiesburg is because it's an hour-and-a-half from New Orleans, an hour from the coast, an hour-and-a-half from Jackson, an hour-and-a-half from Mobile,” Caver said. “This way we can keep it somewhat local, kids can still get the great competition. You know as well as I do, there are dozens and dozens of Division I baseball players that start off in Mississippi JUCO."
Should COVID-19 prevent baseball from happening this summer, Caver looks forward to 2021 being the inaugural season.
And for coaches like Kirtland, they go back to the drawing board.
“If for some reason there was no summer baseball…Maybe that means starting our fall practice a little bit sooner and hoping that the NJCAA would give an opportunity to practice a little bit longer in the fall,” Kirtland said.
A situation that’s been ever-changing, Knight finds comfort in his extended time at home – helping his wife clean the kitchen on Saturday afternoon.
However, the high school coach of 31 years is eager to put down the chores and pick up a fungo bat.
“[It’s] definitely a unique experience for everybody,” Knight said. “I actually went out on the golf course for the first time in about eight years. It’s nice in a way but [I] certainly miss the kids, and the competitiveness of the game is what everybody looks forward to.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.