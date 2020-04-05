Local coaches adapt as Coronavirus interferes

"We're really leaning hard on some of our initial observations and leaning hard on some of our contacts around because what we found is that a lot of coaches are staying in touch with one another, getting on the phone and talking about different players,” said Jones College head baseball coach Chris Kirtland. “There's a lot of great high school coaches and travel ball coaches that are really working hard for their guys who may have not had as long of an opportunity to get seen and get the exposure that they may have deserved. In a general sense, it's been refreshing to see so many people get together and work as best they can considering the circumstances."