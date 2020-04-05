Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi churches take services online, into parking lots
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi houses of worship are offering online services during the coronavirus pandemic, while others are inviting people to sit in vehicles for services outside. Gov. Tate Reeves says he does not believe government has the power to shut down churches. But he strongly prefers that people not gather in parking lots for worship. Mississippi is under the Republican governor’s statewide stay-at-home order that began Friday evening and extends until April 20. The state Health Department said Saturday that Mississippi has more than 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 deaths. The state has about 3 million residents.
FUGITIVE'S FAKED DEATH
Fugitive's former friend wonders why he stole his identity
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — For more than a year, a man who allegedly faked his own death and fled multiple child sex abuse charges in Mississippi lived in an Oklahoma RV park using the name of a friend. Jacob Scott was captured in January after being found using the name Lucas Walding. Walding told The Sun Herald, in an exclusive interview, that he and Scott had been friends for more than 20 years. That has since changed. He says he never would have thought Scott would “do something like this.”
MISSISSIPPI SCHOOLS-LAWSUIT
Court revives suit over Mississippi school funding disparity
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows large inequality in funding between mostly black and mostly white schools. A federal district judge ruled in 2019 that state officials couldn't be sued. But, the appeals court said Thursday that people can sue a state if they seek changes going forward and not compensation for past practices. Southern Poverty Law Center filed the suit in 2017 for low-income African American women who said black schools are in worse condition than white ones. An attorney says the center looks forward to making its arguments in court.
FATAL SHOOTING-SON-IN-LAW
Sheriff: 81-year-old fatally shoots son-in-law after fight
MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man has been arrested and accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law. News outlets report 81-year-old Guy Radar was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son-in-law George White. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the shooting happened Thursday after the pair got into an argument at a home they share. Ezell says 58-year-old White was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene. Radar was taken into custody and released without bond because of his age and physical condition. It’s unclear whether Radar has an attorney.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate dies after fight in privately run Mississippi prison
WOODVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate has died after a fight with his cellmate in a privately run prison. David Young died Wednesday in a Jackson hospital after being flown there from the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville. That's according to a news release Thursday from Management & Training Corporation. It said the other inmate is being treated at a hospital. An autopsy will be done on 42-year-old Young. He was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. Young was at least the 31st Mississippi inmate to die since late December. The Justice Department is investigating the state prison system.
SPECIAL ELECTION-MISSISSIPPI
Special election delayed to fill a Mississippi House seat
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A nonpartisan special election to fill a Mississippi House seat is being delayed by two months because of concerns about the coronavirus. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that June 23 is the new date for the election. It's in District 88 in parts of Jasper and Jones counties. If a runoff is needed, it will be July 14. The original date was April 21 with a May 12 runoff. Three candidates have qualified. Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel resigned Jan. 31. The freshman lawmaker said she had to choose between serving in the House and collecting her state retirement pay.