First Alert: Early morning fog and clouds set for Monday

We will likely see some fog after midnight tonight and it could stick around until early Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60.
During the day on Monday look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
On Tuesday a disturbance will pass through the Pine Belt with showers and thunderstorms likely. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
On Thursday a cold front will move through the area with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected with the front but we will continue to monitor the situation.
Showers will linger into Friday and Saturday but highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
Sunny weather is set to return on Sunday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
