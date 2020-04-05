Finding ways to stay active during the shelter in place

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The shelter-in-place order instructs us to stay in doors in Mississippi, but we can go for a walk on a trail or in our neighborhood .
During this shelter-in-place order, the Longleaf Trace is going to have its fair share of walkers and bike riders.
“I just try to find things outdoors, ever since this has happened the weather has been good every day,” said Joshua Broome, a Hattiesburg resident. "So, I try to the Trace and run a few miles every day, maybe hit up the jungle gym over here try to get some workout in now that all the gyms are closed. "
Haley Mellon, also a Hattiesburg resident, uses Apple products to stay active.
“I’ve been tracking on my Apple Watch, and so, I’ve developed some what of an exercise streak," said Mellon. "So it kind of motivated me and challenged me to keep going even though I may get lazy sitting inside watching TV and Netflix, but it’s really helped me to kinda stay motivated and keep going.”
If you do make your way to the Longleaf Trace or a walking trail, please continue to practice social distancing.
