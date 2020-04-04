Wayne Academy cheer team spreads joy on Facebook

Waynesboro, Miss. (WDAM) - Social media is one of the few ways people can still keep in touch with friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wayne Academy cheer team used Facebook to spread some joy with a photo collage to share their love and remind everyone to wash their hands.
“I just thought that it would be so awesome to get on social media and see something positive,” said Wayne Academy cheer head coach Britton Little. “It’s just been a flood of scary things and uncertain times.”
