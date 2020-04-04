Three injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday night shooting injured three people in Hattiesburg.
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of West 7th Street around 8 p.m.
Police said three people were injured and transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.
The injuries are not life threatening, according to police.
Police are investigating the shooting and have not released any further information at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-5867.
