Shelter-in-place goes in effect for Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The shelter-in-place order began in the state of Mississippi at 5 p.m. Friday.
The rules to the executive order are very simple.
“For the general public, the general rule is going to get groceries, going to your pharmacy, those are legitimate places to be going," said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. "Outside of that, unless you have an essential job, you need to be sheltering in place at home.”
Not following those guidelines could result in a citation.
“We will be giving verbal warnings and it’s my understanding that if those are not adhered to that there are additional options available to ramp that up," Hogan said. "It may or may not include a citation, but I know for this weekend, we will be issuing verbal warnings.”
For the executive order or to see rules and regulations for the shelter in place order you can go to forrestcounty.ms.us.
The shelter-in-place will end at 8 a.m. on April 20, unless it is changed or extended.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.