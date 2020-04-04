Miss. State Health Officer: ‘This is going to be crunch time.’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders say the shelter-in-place is designed to slow the spread of the virus. It’s also designed give the healthcare system time to find the extra capacity to deal with increased demand.
“Again we see rising case numbers,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. "We are going to see rising numbers of the next couple of weeks, so this is going to be crunch time. We really need to be prepared. The health system is really anticipating a surge over the next couple of weeks. And it is so very important the public do everything they can to fall within the confines of that shelter in place order.
Governor Tate Reeves was joined by a few additional doctors Friday during his briefing. They explained that they met with several other physicians today to develop a COVID system of care.
“With all the physicians we have in our state and with the number of elective cases that have been postponed, we actually have a glut of physicians," explained Mississippi State Medical Association Executive Director Dr. Claude Brunson. "And we are reaching out to those physicians and asking them to be ready and be prepared. And they have given us word that we’re here, we’re not seeing elective cases. Whatever we can do to stand up and step up and be ready, we’re here and we’re prepared for that.”
Governor Reeves says other generations were called to world wars and our generation is being asked to stay at home.
“What we do know is the best way to avoid major catastrophe with this virus is not ever need the ventilator, and the best way to not ever need the ventilator is to not get the virus, and the best way to not get the virus is to adhere to our guidelines in our shelter in place order," said Governor Tate Reeves.
