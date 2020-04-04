Just some sheltered thoughts while in place

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a few meanderings while pondering “days of the week” as a mere concept during this time of social isolation …
- Missed this earlier, but saw where the National Football League owners had expanded the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14, meaning seven of the 16 teams in each of the American and National conferences would qualify for the postseason.
It marks the first expansion of the NFL playoffs in 30 seasons, when the league went from 10 to 12 teams in 1990.
The four division winners in each conference now will be joined by three wild-card teams, meaning only the team with the best record in both the AFC and NFC would receive a bye and not play in a first-round playoff game.
The teams with the second-best records in their respective conferences would host the third wild-card team as the second seed playing the seventh seed.
The two other games in each conference would stand pat: the third seed would host the sixth seed and the fourth seed would host the fifth seed.
Our opinion: Not a bad move at all.
The change emphasizes the regular season a bit more, with just one team earning a first-round bye and, like Major League Baseball’s play-in game, gives fans of two more NFL franchises the opportunity to invest in a Super Bowl chase.
- Saw where the University of North Carolina’s Michael Jordan bested Indiana State University’s Larry Bird in ESPN’s breakdown bracket to determine college basketball’s best player.
Meaning no disrespect to either Jordan or Bird, that distinction in our book belongs to Lew Alcindor, the former UCLA great who a few years after leading the Bruins to the first three of seven consecutive NCAA titles changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Look, you can’t deny the impact Jordan and Bird had on the college game.
Jordan hit the game-winning shot as a freshman against Georgetown University to give UNC the title and then won every individual award for player of the year as a junior.
Bird’s Sycamores against Magic Johnson’s Michigan State University Spartans in the 1979 NCAA championship game lit the fuse for what would become the March Madness of the NCAA's men’s basketball tournament.
But Alcindor/Abdul-Jabbar not only won three NCAA rings, he was named Most Valuable Player of the postseason tournament all three times.
How big was the big man’s influence? The NCAA outlawed the dunk shot because of his dominance in the post.
- Read in a recent article that a trailer-truck had crashed and caught fire near Dallas on its way to San Antonio, destroying the pallets of toilet paper it had been hauling.
Also understand that 56 people were interviewed, and all gave the same quote: “Noooooo.”
- A while back, had trekked to Ohio to visit family and friends.
A few days in, happened to notice that a section of the wallpaper in the breakfast/lounge area across from the hotel front desk read, “Wash Your Hand.”
Our first thought was, “Which one?” followed immediately by, “How?”
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
