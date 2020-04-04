HUD moves to make $26.5 million of COVID-19 relief funding available to Miss.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - After President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act last Friday, Secretary Ben Carson directed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to immediately begin allocating $3.064 billion to help America’s low-income families and most vulnerable citizens.
These funds will be awarded quickly by using existing grant formulas; they will also be accompanied by new guidance that cuts red tape so grantees can quickly help their communities.
“President Trump has said repeatedly that combating coronavirus will take a whole-of-government response, so we are glad to see Congress come together and join in our efforts to provide relief for the American people,” said Secretary Carson. “During this national emergency, HUD has taken quick action to help our country’s most vulnerable citizens and this additional support from Congress will help us continue to fulfill that mission.”
HUD is making available $3.064 billion through its Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant, and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS programs.
Mississippi to receive $17,333,519 to help communities and nonprofits to:
- Construct medical facilities for testing and treatment
- Acquire a motel or hotel building to expand the capacity of hospitals to accommodate isolation of patients during recovery
- Replace HVAC systems to temporarily transform commercial buildings or closed school buildings into clinics or treatment centers
- Support businesses manufacturing medical supplies
- Construct a group living facility to centralize patients undergoing treatment
- Carry out job training of health care workers and technicians who are available to treat disease within a community
- These funds will be allocated under HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program. View specific state and grantee allocations here.
Mississippi to receive $8,746,449 to keep America’s homeless citizens safe:
- Build more emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families
- Operate emergency shelters by providing maintenance, rent, repair, security, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, food, furnishings, and supplies necessary for the operation
- Provide hotel/motel vouchers for homeless families or individuals
- Provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, outreach, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation
- Prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals
- These funds will be allocated under HUD’s Emergency Solutions Grants program. View specific state and grantee allocations here.
Mississippi to receive $451,943 to help Americans with compromised immune systems to:
- Increase the level of safe, stable housing for Persons Living with HIV/AIDS and their household members, by providing rental and utility assistance and other short-term lodging assistance to address isolation and self-quarantine needs
- Ensure access to HIV medical care and treatment, chemical dependency treatment, and mental health treatment
- Provide persons with compromised immune systems with nutritional services and assistance with daily living
- Assist in job training and placement assistance
- HUD will award these funds under HUD’s Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program. View specific state and grantee allocations here.
For full information, visit the HUD’s website.
