Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Wickens has spent nearly 21 months fighting his way back from a spinal cord injury he suffered in a crash at Pocono. On Saturday, he'll finally compete again in an IndyCar event: The second round of the iRacing Challenge, which is an esports offering for IndyCar fans and its drivers who are waiting things out during the pandemic. The virtual race will feature the Barber Motorsports Park track in Alabama. NBCSN is televising the event. Fans will get a first-hand glimpse into what Wickens calls biggest step yet to resuming his racing career.