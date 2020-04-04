First Alert: Light overnight rain coming into Sunday

It was a rather pleasant day in the Pine Belt with a few showers. Overnight we can expect a little light rain ending by 7 a.m. Sunday.
During the day Sunday expect clearing skies with highs in the upper 70s. Lows tonight and Sunday night will be around 60.
On Monday we have a 20 percent chance for a shower with highs in the lower 80s.
On Tuesday look for a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s by Wednesday morning.
It really begins to warm up by Wednesday afternoon with high in the upper 80s.
On Thursday a cold front will push through the area with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
By Friday morning expect lows in the mid 50s and highs in the lower 70s.
By Saturday morning look for lows in the upper 40s to around 50 and highs in the lower 70s. Sunny skies are expected on Saturday as well.
