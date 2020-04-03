Why are cities issuing orders after the governor’s shelter-in-place order?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen city and counties add their versions of shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders. Some were issued before and some after Governor Tate Reeves signed the statewide executive order Wednesday.
“Many of the local orders that are being put in place are very similar to the executive order that I signed yesterday,” said Governor Reeves.
So, why are they needed?
“Public health experts would tell us that these additional layers of orders at the county or usually the municipal level help reinforce the overall message,” said Mississippi College School of Law professor Matt Steffey.
But maybe you live in a city that says you’ll have a curfew in place and there’s not one statewide. Reeves says those cities can do that.
“It’s OK for them to go a little bit further or try to take additional steps or be more specific in their order if that’s what they think their citizens need,” said Reeves.
Steffey says to think of it in this way.
“It’s a floor, not a ceiling. This is the minimum level of stay-at-home that’s been required by law and that localities are free to add to that.”
The one catch: local leaders can’t have a more narrow definition of essential businesses than the governor’s executive order.
So the bare minimum of only essential businesses open: travel for work, grocery store, pharmacy or medical needs.
Recreation and amusement spaces being closed, that all applies statewide. But you are expected to follow any additional guidelines your city or county adds to that.
“If you have to think about you ought to do something or not as an individual, the answer is probably no you probably shouldn’t do it,” noted Reeves.
Also, note that you do not need any document to go out and take care of essential needs like grocery shopping or work.
