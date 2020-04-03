Waynesboro police will enforce shelter-in-place order

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - As Mississippians begin to observe Gov. Reeve’s shelter-in-place order, the burden now shifts to all of us.
Taking the order serious and doing our part is the key to success.
There may be periods where staying in place leads some wanting to go drive around out of sheer boredom.
Law enforcement agencies around the state will be doing their part to remind those individuals that driving around should only be when it’s necessary.
Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross says he understands that it’s going to be difficult for people and the department will be understanding, but his officers will also be out enforcing the governor’s order.
“There’s a $500 fine and up to 6 months in jail, so we’re going to enforce the order, that’s the bottom line," Ross said. "If you don’t have to be out, then don’t be out. So we’re going to enforce that order and make sure. We’re not trying to be hard here at the Waynesboro Police Department. It’s not that, people have to go get necessities, but we’re going to do our part to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "That’s what the order is meant to try to do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
There is a drop box available at the entrance to the Waynesboro Police Department to pay any fines that you may have due, but people are encouraged to pay with a check or money order, do not pay with cash.
